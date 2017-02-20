Mustang Men Win NSIC South Crown

SMSU's First Division Title

ST. PAUL, MN — It is tournament time in the NSIC and for Southwest Minnesota State it means a top seed after the Mustangs secured their first ever Southern Division title.

The Mustangs won 89-76 at Concordia St. Paul last night to capture the program’s first ever NSIC South Division Title. For the year they went 22-5 overall and 17-5 in league play. It’s a championship team forged through some tough years leading up to it.

“They have each others back. They’re going to cover each other up, when someone makes a mistake they’re going to do their best to kind of be there for them. And that’s just the mentality that we have.” Head Coach Brad Bigler says.

“As long as we put ourself in position to win games we’ve proven that we can win close games. So as long as we can stick with the game plan that coach gives us and stuff like that I think we can continue to be successful.” SMSU Senior Forward Mitch Weg says.

The Mustangs open NSIC Tournament play on Wednesday in Marshall against Duluth at 7 PM.