RING THE BELL: Jacks Pin Rival NDSU

SDSU Wins Season Finale 20-18

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Seth Gross recorded the decisive pin late in a hotly contested dual against North Dakota State, sending the Jackrabbits to a 20-18 victory Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 1,606 at Frost Arena.

The 17th-ranked Jackrabbits retained the Border Bell traveling trophy and improved to 14-5 overall, including an 8-1 mark in Big 12 Conference duals. NDSU, ranked 25th, fell to 14-5 overall and 4-3 against Big 12 foes. SDSU has won the last three duals in the rivalry series.

The second-ranked wrestler at 133 pounds, Gross entered his match against NDSU backup Arthur Payne with the Jackrabbits trailing 15-14. Gross built an early 10-0 lead with a takedown and two four-point near-falls before putting both of Payne’s shoulders to the mat early in the third period.

With his 27th win of the season – against only one loss – Gross became the first Jackrabbit wrestler in the Division I era to go undefeated in dual competition, finishing with a 17-0 mark.

NDSU moved its 20th-ranked 133-pounder Cam Sykora into the 141-pound slot in hopes of picking up a bonus-point victory over the Jackrabbits’ Henry Pohlmeyer in the final bout of the dual. Sykora recorded takedowns in each of the first two periods, but Pohlmeyer rode out the entire third period to limit NDSU to a decision.

The Jackrabbits’ Alex Kocer opened the dual with an 8-0 major decision over Kyle Gliva. Kocer, ranked 16th at 149 pounds, improved to 24-6 overall and 16-3 in duals.

NDSU 157-pounder Clay Ream, ranked seventh at 157 pounds, countered with a 14-2 major decision over Logan Peterson to even the match at 4-all.

SDSU put together two consecutive wins to build a 10-4 lead. Luke Zilverberg avenged a loss at the Midlands Championships to high school teammate Andrew Fogarty with a 3-2 decision. Zilverberg trailed 1-0 heading into the third period of the pivotal match before recording an escape and takedown before fending off Fogarty.

David Kocer, ranked 16th at 174 pounds, added a 6-1 decision over Dylan Urbach at 174 pounds.

After the Bison drew to within 10-7 at the halfway mark with a decision by Tyler McNutt at 184 pounds, seventh-ranked Nate Rotert pushed the Jackrabbit lead to 14-7 with a 12-3 major decision over Cordell Eaton. Rotert earned the bonus-point victory with a third-period takedown and four-point near-fall.

NDSU grabbed its momentary 15-14 lead with back-to-back wins by heavyweight Ben Tynan and 125-pounder Josh Rodriguez. Tynan scored a 1-0 decision over Alex Macki, while the fourth-ranked Rodriguez turned in a 24-7 technical fall over SDSU reserve Kahlen Morris.

Next action for both squads is March 4-5 at the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

#17 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 20, #25 NORTH DAKOTA STATE 18

149: #16 Alex Kocer (SDSU) major dec. Kyle Gliva (NDSU), 8-0

157: #7 Clay Ream (NDSU) major dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 14-2

165: Luke Zilverberg (SDSU) dec. Andrew Fogarty (NDSU), 3-2

174: #16 David Kocer (SDSU) major dec. Dylan Urbach (NDSU), 6-1

184: Tyler McNutt (NDSU) dec. Martin Mueller (SDSU), 12-7

197: #7 Nate Rotert (SDSU) major dec. Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 12-3

285: Ben Tynan (NDSU) dec. Alex Macki (SDSU), 1-0

125: #4 Josh Rodriguez (NDSU) tech. fall Kahlen Morris (SDSU), 24-7 (5:00)

133: #2 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Arthur Payne (NDSU) by fall 5:28

141: Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 4-0

Note: Sykora ranked 20th at 133 pounds