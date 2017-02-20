Scoreboard Sunday, February 19th

Scores for Sunday, February 19, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCORES FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2017

College Wrestling
SDSU 20, NDSU 18

College Baseball
Lindenwood 7, Augustana 2

Presentation 3, Mount Marty 2

Mount Marty 5, Presentation 3

College Softball
SDSU 3, Kansas 2

Dakota State 7, York 6

Dakota State 7, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Jamestown 8, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Great Falls 7, Dakota State 2

Dickinson State 6, Dakota Wesleyan 3

Women’s College Tennis
Minnesota 7, USD 0

UND 4, SDSU 3

Augustana 9, Mary 0

MSU-Moorhead 5, Sioux Falls 4

