Scoreboard Sunday, February 19th
College Wrestling
SDSU 20, NDSU 18
College Baseball
Lindenwood 7, Augustana 2
Presentation 3, Mount Marty 2
Mount Marty 5, Presentation 3
College Softball
SDSU 3, Kansas 2
Dakota State 7, York 6
Dakota State 7, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Jamestown 8, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Great Falls 7, Dakota State 2
Dickinson State 6, Dakota Wesleyan 3
Women’s College Tennis
Minnesota 7, USD 0
UND 4, SDSU 3
Augustana 9, Mary 0
MSU-Moorhead 5, Sioux Falls 4