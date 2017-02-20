Stockholm Man Killed in Thursday Crash Near South Shore

SOUTH SHORE, S.D. – A 52-year-old Stockholm, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of South Shore.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling west on South Dakota Highway 20 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2011 Ford F150 pickup.

Edward Andersen, who was driving the Ford pickup, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Schamber, 37, Milbank, S.D., was driving the Chevrolet pickup. He was wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from the vehicle and suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Watertown hospital. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Codington County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Fire and Rescue, Watertown Ambulance and South Shore Fire Department.