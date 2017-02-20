Unseasonably Warm Weather Creates Mess For Farmers

CENTERVILLE, S.D. – For farmers with livestock, it’s the season of calving.

Craig Andersen, a diversified farmer in Centerville, says he and his family start with the cows that haven’t had a baby before.

“For first time heifers it’s nice to get them out of the way so you’re not having to delay that into a different time of the year where you’re busier,” says Andersen. “You can spend more time with them now.”

With the sun shining into his hoop building, you’d think the warmer weather would make this task more enjoyable for Andersen, but that’s now the case.

“It gets to be a sloppy mess pretty fast,” says Andersen.

After the snow melted, the extra moisture created huge piles of mud.

Andersen says dealing with these conditions is a lot harder than if there was still some frost on the ground.

“We go through way more bedding than what we normally would do, and it’s harder to get around and feed.”

While Andersen says the older cows can handle being in wet conditions, it’s not good for the calves.

So they have to lay down extra layers of corn stalk.

“It helps dry [the cows] out and gives them more warmth,” says Andersen. “But when it’s warm like this it isn’t as much about the warmth as it is keeping them dry.”

Andersen says dealing with muddy conditions isn’t unusual.

“We always expect it to be like this,” he says. “That’s just one of the things you have during spring-time, especially if you have livestock.”

And the farmer says it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

With winter weather likely returning Thursday, he says they could be dealing with even more wetness if it snows.

But he says, that’s how it always is – working at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“We have to have the weather and of course we would like to have it perfect, but we don’t get it perfect all the time.”

Andersen also grows crops on his farm, including corn, beans and winter wheat.

But right now, he says it’s too early to seed.

Instead he and his family are fertilizing the land until it becomes consistently warm.