Youth Turning To Experience For First Place Coyote Men

USD Controls Their Destiny Heading Into Final Road Trip

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Coyote men said goodbye to lone senior Tyler Flack in his final home game, by defeating Oral Roberts 86-72.

It was a balanced effort with five Coyotes scoring in double figures, led by Tyler Peterson’s 14, continuing to showcase the growth of USD’s young roster. More importantly it keeps USD firmly balanced atop the Summit League with two games to play and control of their own destiny.

“We had some tough years and with my injuries it was a tough experience but it’s cool having guys like these come into the program and really buy in.” Flack says.

“When you have a lot of young guys playing they just kind of start figuring it out because the first third of the season they don’t know what’s going on! They’re just like oh wow, this hotel is great! We get to go on an airplane! I’ve never been on an airplane!” USD Head Coach Craig Smith says.

At 10-4 in the Summit League the Coyotes are tied with North Dakota State for first place. Since both teams split their regular season series, the Summit League tiebreaker comes down to records against the next highest teams in the standings. Since USD swept both Denver and Fort Wayne (3rd and 4th as of this week), the Coyotes would win the number one seed for the Summit League Tournament.

The Coyotes visit Western Illinois on Thursday at 7 and IUPUI on Saturday at 6. NDSU will play at Oral Roberts and at Omaha.