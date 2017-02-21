Up To 23 Years In Prison Possible In Investor Fraud Case

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A former Rapid City investment adviser faces up to 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding clients of more than $4 million and evading income taxes.

Mike Lundy admitted to convincing clients to put money in a fake investment company, then placing the money in his bank account. Lundy was a registered investment adviser at the time and a commissioned representative of Primerica, a North American financial services firm.

The Rapid City Journal reports Lundy says he used some of the money for personal expenses, including payments for home remodeling, vacations and a new Jeep. He collected a total of $4.2 million from about 80 investors.

Lundy’s sentencing is scheduled for May 19 at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.

Related Post

Victim Identified In Rapid City Homicide
GM Stresses Employee Safety After Clerk Stabbing
Judge Won’t Reject Statements By Suspect In ...
Nebraska Worker Critically Injured While Removing ...

You Might Also Like