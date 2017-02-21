Billion Auto – Automotive Service Technician

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is a family owned company with over 25 locations across the Midwest. Our team is expanding – and we are hiring full time automotive service techs in Sioux Falls! All skill levels encouraged to apply.

Our Commitment to You:

–Above Average Pay with Competitive, Aggressive Pay Plans

–Paid Time Off

–Competitive Benefits and 401(K) with employer match

–Family-run and family focused organization that has been in business for 81 years

–Opportunity to grow within the organization – we promote from within!

Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:

• Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.

• Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.

• Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.

• Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.

• Participate in on-going company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.

• Provide and maintain a basic inventory of required hand tools.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE)

Requirements:

• Prior automotive repair experience

• Ability to multi-task in a fast paced work environment

• Strong organizational skills and detail oriented

• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license and have an acceptable driving record

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 South Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

TO APPLY: Visit our career site using the URL below and apply online, OR stop by our Human Resource office (address above) to fill out an application. Our office is connected to KDLT news station, open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/service-technician-sioux-falls-sd/view/1319