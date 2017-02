Brookings Man Facing Child Abuse Charges

Pierre, SD – A Brookings man is facing charges of aggravated battery of an infant and child abuse. 21-year-old Allen T. Smith of Brookings could face up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.

The charges stem from an incident at a Brookings residence on January 30th.

The case is being investigated by the Brookings Police Department and prosecuted by the Brookings County States Attorney and the Attorney General’s Office.