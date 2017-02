Class In Session: Flourless Baking With Bizzy Lizzy’s Flourless Bakery

SIOUX FALLS – It can feel challenging to work with flourless and gluten-free products for cooking and baking, but a South Dakota bakery is providing a few tricks of the trade this week in Sioux Falls.

Sheila from Bizzy Lizzy Flourless Bakery joins us today to tell us about this week’s class.

For more information on the classes go here: https://www.hy-vee.com/stores/calendar/event-details.aspx?e=107316