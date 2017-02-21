Daktronics To Outfit New Milwaukee Bucks Stadium

SIOUX FALLS – The Milwaukee Bucks say South Dakota-based Daktronics will outfit the team’s new arena and surrounding development in downtown Milwaukee with digital displays.

The Bucks said Tuesday that Daktronics will outfit the new arena with a custom-designed 52-display system featuring more than 16 million LEDs. The Brookings, South Dakota-based company also will design and install additional outdoor displays on the northwest corner of the arena as well as the northwest corner of a new parking structure north of the arena.

In a statement, Bucks president Peter Feigin calls Daktronics “the best in the business at creating that ‘wow’ factor for fans in all corners of the building.”

The Bucks also unveiled plans for the arena’s new scoreboard, which the team says will be the largest equilateral center-hung display in the NBA.