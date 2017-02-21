Greysen Hertting Finishes Spectacular Diving Career At USD

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

VERMILLION, S.D. — Greysen Hertting has been so dominant on a diving board at USD.

“You can almost kind of notch two wins on both boards every meet. We kind of joke that with her graduating we’re not looking for one Greysen we’re looking for six other girls to replace the girl that we lost.” USD Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jason Mahowald says.

That it’s hard to believe it wasn’t her first choice.

“I wanted to by a gymnast. I was going to do flips and twists. My mom decided that that probably wasn’t the best idea so we tried this instead.” USD Senior Diver Greysen Hertting says.

Fortunately for the Coyotes she’s made a splash.

Honored 32 times as the Summit League diver of the week, Hertting is the only diver in league history to win the three and one meter championships three straight times.

“Diving’s a very technical, very complicated sport, and it’s all about putting the pieces together, breaking things down and then being able to figure out how to put everything together when you’re in a meet. And she does that better than anyone else.” USD Assistant Coach And Head Diving Coach Kris Jorgensen says.

It’s easier to find that poise because of Greysen’s other career at USD, nursing.

“Whether it’s an accident at the hospital, or a dive meet, it really focuses you to focus on what’s important and perform.” Hertting says.

It’s made for a schedule that most wouldn’t choose.

“Next couple weeks I’m going to be starting my clinical immersion. Those are 12 hour shifts.” Greysen says.

“A lot of time she’s in here by herself for three hours doing extra work.” Jorgensen says.

“It’s really made me focus on my time management and staying calm.” Hertting says.

And will help her deliver when lives are on the line.