Hy-Vee and Community Blood Bank Partner to Save Lives

Sioux Falls – Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls are teaming up with Community Blood Bank to host blood drives throughout February and March to help boost local blood supplies.

“The last few weeks have proven to be difficult to keep up with the community’s needs,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “With the cold and flu season at its peak, many regular donors are not well enough to give, reducing overall weekly collection of blood. Community Blood Bank requires an average of 550 donations per week to meet the needs of our patients within the community. We encourage those residents that are feeling well and healthy to donate blood during one of these special community events.”

Friday, February 24

Hy-Vee (49th St. & Louise Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee (26th St. & Sycamore Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Hy-Vee (South Minnesota Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Hy-Vee (West 26th St. & Marion) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee (57th St. & Cliff Ave.) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

*All who donate receive a complimentary breakfast from Hy-Vee and a t-shirt.