Neighborhood Vandalized Near Sertoma Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents in the area of Sertoma Avenue near Roosevelt High School found some of their homes vandalized over the weekend. One home had “war is coming” spray painted on the fence. A resident who did not want to talk on camera said this is something that’s been happening off and on. Police were called to the area, but there wasn’t much they could do. Anyone with information is asked to call Sioux Falls police.