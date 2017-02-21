Off-duty Trooper Saves Teens From Fiery Crash

BATH, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say an off-duty South Dakota highway trooper stopped to help a group of teenagers out of burning vehicle after a crash that injured 10 people.

The two-vehicle crash happened Sunday night near Bath. A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says both vehicles were westbound on U.S. Highway 12.

Six teens were in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee that was having mechanical problems. The Jeep was going about 10 mph with its hazard lights activated when authorities say it was rear-ended by a compact SUV and caught fire.

The Aberdeen News reports nine people were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Another was airlifted to a hospital. Their injuries range from serious but non-life-threatening to minor.

The crash remains under investigation, but charges are not pending.