Police Search For Those Involved With Weekend Church Robberies

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS – Police are searching for the persons responsible for stealing from two Sioux Falls churches, and attempting to break into another.

Police say the burglaries occurred overnight on Sunday and were reported on Monday morning. They say someone forced their way into a church on the northeast side and southeast side of town, where a felony amount of cash was taken from both.

There was also an attempted burglary at a church in northeast Sioux Falls.

Police say as of right now they don’t have any suspects.

