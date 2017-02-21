Presentation & Mount Marty Split Baseball Doubleheader

Saints Rally To Take Game One 13-7, Lancers Win Finale 16-6
Zach Borg
Share This:

YANKTON, S.D.  —  Normally baseball games scheduled in February fall victim to cold and snow.

Not this year.

Playing with temperatures in the upper 50’s, Presentation split a college baseball doubleheader at Mount Marty on Monday afternoon in Yankton.  The Saints took game one 13-7 after rallying to score ten runs in the 7th inning.  The Lancers evened things in the finale with a 16-6 win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Related Post

A DWU Sweep At The Corn Palace
Spring Weather For Baseball in February
GPAC Recap-NW Sweeps, DWU Splits
Baseball Coach At DSU & Swim Coach At Norther...

You Might Also Like