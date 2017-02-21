Presentation & Mount Marty Split Baseball Doubleheader

Saints Rally To Take Game One 13-7, Lancers Win Finale 16-6

YANKTON, S.D. — Normally baseball games scheduled in February fall victim to cold and snow.

Not this year.

Playing with temperatures in the upper 50’s, Presentation split a college baseball doubleheader at Mount Marty on Monday afternoon in Yankton. The Saints took game one 13-7 after rallying to score ten runs in the 7th inning. The Lancers evened things in the finale with a 16-6 win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!