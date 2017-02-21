Record Breaking Warmth Expected Tuesday

70-Degree Temperatures Could Break 40-Year-Old Records

Just when we didn’t think it could get any warmer in mid-February, Mother Nature presents us with another chance at breaking records on Tuesday. Southerly winds, sunshine, and upper level warmth will all pair together to bring some extremely unseasonably warm temperatures on Tuesday, which could lead to the warmest February 21 since 1977 in some places!

High temperatures on Tuesday are projected to climb into the low 70s in most spots along and south of I-90 in southern South Dakota. At least nine cities have a forecasted high temperature that would be a record and for cities like Sioux Falls and Spencer, Iowa, that record dates back to 1977. Vermillion’s forecasted high temperature (which isn’t on the map below) of 72° would break the 69° record set back in 1943!!

The last time Sioux Falls had a temperature reach 70-degrees in the month of February was all the way back in 1982, on the 22nd. If we somehow make it to 71° it would be the warmest February temperature ever recorded in Sioux Falls, but that is not too likely.

The warmth will continue into Wednesday, but that is the end of the really warm temperatures for the foreseeable future… Winter looks like it will make a valiant comeback by the end of the week, so soak up as much of the sun and warmth as you can!

