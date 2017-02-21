Rep. Kristi Noem To Pursue Tax Overhaul, Work On Farm Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem says Republicans are glad to have a partner in the White House after years of working as a check against former President Barack Obama.

Noem gave speeches Tuesday to the South Dakota House and Senate. She says much of Obama’s legacy was “built on sand” and can be quickly undone with executive orders.

The state’s lone U.S. representative says that over the next two year she wants to pursue an overhaul of the tax system, work on the next farm bill and change government programs to help people get off of them.

Noem, who plans to run for governor in 2018, told legislators that she’s excited to come back to South Dakota. Attorney General Marty Jackley is also preparing to run for governor.