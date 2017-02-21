Scoreboard Monday, February 20th

Mark Ovenden
High School Basketball

Iowa Girls Region Championships

Class 1-A

Region 1

Exira/Elk Horn Kimballton 52, Akron-Westfield 46

Class 2-A

Region 1

Western Christian 63, Rock Valley 50

Region 2

Treynor 74, West Sioux 52

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Canistota 67, Colman-Egan 64

Chester 81, Dell Rapids St. Mary 36

Corsica/Stickney 66, Parkston 43

Deuel 68, Hamlin 50

E-P-J 55, West Central 44

Madison 80, Milbank Area 51

Sioux Falls Christian 81, Garretson 38

Tri-Valley 77, Baltic 39

Waverly-South Shore 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 2B
First Round
Langford 53, Aberdeen Christian 17

District 3B
First Round
Faulkton 73, Edmunds Central 17

Potter County 41, Eureka/Bowdle 30

District 6B
First Round
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 28

District 9B
First Round
Scotland 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 40

District 11-B
First Round
Kimball/White Lake 51, Corsica/Stickney 17

District 12B
First Round
Gregory 46, Colome 32

District 13B
First Round
Jones County 41, Crazy Horse 16

District 15B
First Round
Dupree 63, Tiospaye Topa 55

Lemmon 59, Wakpala 29

Minnesota

Hills Beaver Creek 58, Adrian 43

College Baseball

Presentation 13, Mount Marty 7

Mount Marty 16, Presentation 6

College Softball

 

Great Falls 6, Presentation 3

Great Falls 6, Presentation 1

