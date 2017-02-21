Scoreboard Monday, February 20th
High School Basketball
Iowa Girls Region Championships
Class 1-A
Region 1
Exira/Elk Horn Kimballton 52, Akron-Westfield 46
Class 2-A
Region 1
Western Christian 63, Rock Valley 50
Region 2
Treynor 74, West Sioux 52
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canistota 67, Colman-Egan 64
Chester 81, Dell Rapids St. Mary 36
Corsica/Stickney 66, Parkston 43
Deuel 68, Hamlin 50
E-P-J 55, West Central 44
Madison 80, Milbank Area 51
Sioux Falls Christian 81, Garretson 38
Tri-Valley 77, Baltic 39
Waverly-South Shore 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 41
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 2B
First Round
Langford 53, Aberdeen Christian 17
District 3B
First Round
Faulkton 73, Edmunds Central 17
Potter County 41, Eureka/Bowdle 30
District 6B
First Round
James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 28
District 9B
First Round
Scotland 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 40
District 11-B
First Round
Kimball/White Lake 51, Corsica/Stickney 17
District 12B
First Round
Gregory 46, Colome 32
District 13B
First Round
Jones County 41, Crazy Horse 16
District 15B
First Round
Dupree 63, Tiospaye Topa 55
Lemmon 59, Wakpala 29
Minnesota
Hills Beaver Creek 58, Adrian 43
College Baseball
Presentation 13, Mount Marty 7
Mount Marty 16, Presentation 6
College Softball
Great Falls 6, Presentation 3
Great Falls 6, Presentation 1