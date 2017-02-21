SFPD: Man Arrested For Dragging Another Man With SUV

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he dragged another man with his SUV.

49-year-old Todd Schoenfelder is facing two counts of aggravated assault. Police say a man directing traffic at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center wanted to talk with Schoenfelder, after he didn’t like how he dropped off passengers Sunday night.

According to police, the traffic director grabbed the door handle of Schoenfelder’s Tahoe. Schoenfelder then took off, dragging the 49-year-old about 50 feet. When another traffic director got Schoenfelder to stop the vehicle, the victim got up and ran to the car, putting his arm in the window.

Police say Schoenfelder rolled up the window on the victim’s arm,and took off in the vehicle again, dragging the man another 100 feet. Schoenfelder was arrested at his home, after witnesses got a license plate number.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are unknown.