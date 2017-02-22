Bill Could Hamper SD Same-sex Couples Looking To Adopt

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Same-sex couples and single parents in South Dakota could face obstacles if they want to adopt from religious child placement agencies under a bill that passed the state Senate.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 22-12 to approve a bill that would protect religious or faith-based adoption and foster care groups from lawsuits if they are unwilling to work with families that don’t share their beliefs. Supporters say they want to guard agencies from losing state funds or licenses for discriminating against prospective parents of a different religion or those in a same-sex marriage.

Republican Sen. Ernie Otten of Tea opposes the bill. Otten says it’s more important that children find a loving home, regardless of religious beliefs, and this proposal could keep them from that.

The bill heads to the House.