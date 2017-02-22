Billion Auto – Warehouse/Delivery Driver

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is growing in the Sioux Falls area – and now hiring for both full and part time employees in our Parts department! We are seeking driven individuals to assist in our warehouses with shipping and receiving, as well as perform deliveries using our parts truck. (No CDL required)

Duties:

–Receive, counts, and records shipment data into system

–Pack, unpack, and mark stock items

–Deliver products, supplies, equipment to designated area

–May operate forklift or other machinery to complete tasks

–Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Some Applicable Experience

• Basic Computer Skills

• Pre-employment criminal background check required

• Valid Driver’s License/Clean Driving Record

**Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds while walking up and down stairs throughout the day**

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3942

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply at our career site using the URL below OR stop by our Human Resource office (address above) to fill out an application. We are connected to KDLT news station, and open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/warehouse-associate-delivery-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1410