Busack Has Big Week For Augie

Augustana senior is NSIC South Player of the Week

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Augustana University graduate forward Mike Busack was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division Player of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.

Busack, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward from Belview, Minnesota, averaged 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds helping the Vikings to a pair of home wins. He shot 48.6 percent (17 of 35) from the field and hit 11 3-pointers while shooting 52.4 percent from behind the arc. Busack scored 22 points and hauled in nine rebounds, knocking down 6 of 9 from 3-point range in an 87-70 win over Winona State Friday night.

He followed that with his fifth double-double of the season (eighth career) in the win over Upper Iowa. Busack matched his career-high in points (27) and rebounding (14) on Saturday. He also went over 1,000 career points in Saturday’s win having scored 445 points this season. Busack sits at 1,018 career points having scored 573 in three seasons at Minnesota State, Mankato.

Busack was named NSIC Player of the Week on Jan. 9 and Feb. 6 of this season. He is one of three Vikings to earn NSIC Player of the Week honors this season. Jordan Spencer has been named player of the week three times (Nov. 28, Jan. 23 & Feb. 13) and Adam Beyer once (Dec. 5).

Augustana earned the No. 3 seed in the South Division for the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament and will host North Division No. 6 seed Bemidji State on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the first round. The Vikings and Beavers will tip-off at 8 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday.