Cartwright Shines, RHS, Parkston, TV Girls All Win

O'Gorman boys beat Washington, Roosevelt, Parkston and Tri-Valley girls all win on Tuesday night

Matt Cartwright paced top-ranked O’Gorman to a 63-57 win at the Washington gym Tuesday night. He scored 29 points to lead the way for Derek Robey’s team.

In girls hoops, Roosevelt won a thriller over Marshall 41-40. And in Region 5-A play, Parkston took 4 overtimes to beat Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52-48 and Tri-Valley beat Wagner 47-42 to advance to the next round.