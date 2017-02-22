Cartwright Shines, RHS, Parkston, TV Girls All Win

O'Gorman boys beat Washington, Roosevelt, Parkston and Tri-Valley girls all win on Tuesday night
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Matt Cartwright paced top-ranked O’Gorman to a 63-57 win at the Washington gym Tuesday night. He scored 29 points to lead the way for Derek Robey’s team.

In girls hoops, Roosevelt won a thriller over Marshall 41-40. And in Region 5-A play, Parkston took 4 overtimes to beat Mount Vernon/Plankinton 52-48 and Tri-Valley beat Wagner 47-42 to advance to the next round.

Related Post

Roosevelt Girls Humble Heelan
Kocer Leads BV Past Washington Girls
Selland Nominated For McDonald’s Game
Lincoln Girls Rally At O’Gorman

You Might Also Like