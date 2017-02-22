Dauminating Performance

SDSU sophomore is National Player of the Week after 51 point outburst against Fort Wayne

Of the 351 teams and more than 4200 players in Division One, nobody has scored more points this season than Mike Daum’s 51 last Saturday at Fort Wayne.

“I was like what did I have? They’re like you had 51 and I was like, holy cow!” SDSU Sophomore Forward Mike Daum Says.

And yet he’s still second in his own school’s record book to Nate Wolters 53 at Fort Wayne on February 7, 2013.

“His scoring record is something that people probably wouldn’t think anyone would get close to in a while. And I did my best to get close to it.” Mike says.

Along with being just the second player in the last 20 years of college basketball to score 50 points and pull down rebounds, what might distinguish Daum’s game is doing it against a better Fort Wayne team.

The Mastodons Wolters faced were just 10-14. This year’s Fort Wayne team entered 18-9, including a win over third ranked Indiana.

“I was definitely lost in the game. It was surreal.” Daum says.

Each game got national recognition which, as Wolters outburst proved four years ago, pays dividends recruiting the next generation of Jacks.

“It’s huge for our program. It’s great across the country, it’s great for recruiting. I’m really excited about the possibilities that continue to come as a result of Mike’s exceptional play.” SDSU Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger says.

And maybe that’s when Mike will realize just how special this game was.

“I look back at it it’ll be something that I’ll remember. Who knows? Maybe I’ll get back there again!” Daum says.

In Brookings, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.