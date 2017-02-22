Finding The Perfect Baby Name: A Sioux Falls Mother Can Help With That

Eleanor Turner Authors Book Of Baby Names Read Across The World Each Year

Some parents know right away, others can’t decide until their child is born. We’re talking about baby names; one of the hardest decisions parents make. But one Sioux Falls mom has been helping moms and dads since 2010. KDLT’s Jill Johnson introduces us to Eleanor Turner, a mother of three who authors a book of Baby Names read across the world.

Turner said, “Names that are popular a hundred years ago come back, and its cyclical, so names that are popular during the first World War are currently popular again, so you get Else’s and Ava’s and Aubri’s and William’s, and things like that, names that were popular back then.”

Thumbing through baby names is something everyone must face when becoming a parent.

“My husband and I could not agree on any names,” said Turner. “We just went with the only name that we could agree on which was Owen.”

It’s been Turner’s job to find out what parents are coming up with, how many others are doing the same, and which names parents will choose next.

“The facts and the statistics and the changes, the trends over the years, the celebrities; every year everyone wants to know the crazy names the celebrities have come up with.” Turner said, “Like Beyonce is expecting twins so that’s going to be huge next year.

After writing her first book, Turner’s publisher wanted her to author a book of baby names. She’s been doing so for eight years now; a version for the US and the UK. She says it’s based on statistics from the Social Security Administration and a lot of research.

“Names that were popular in the 60’s, names like Mary, you don’t find many kids called Mary these days, but we are finding a lot of biblical names are coming back so I predict that Mary is going to increase again in a couple of years. Probably another 10 years or so before it starts to increase again,” Turner said. “A lot of different spellings are coming out, that’s the new thing is let’s take a really traditional name, but let’s funk it up. Let’s make it ours.”

Turner’s book even offers a little advice: name the person, not just the baby.

“Think about when they go to elementary school, think about when they go to college and they’re writing on an application form or passport form. Can you elect a president Apple Blossom?” asked Turner.

And while our President is polarizing, she doesn’t expect Donald to be popular anytime soon.

“No, we didn’t see Barack’s. We did see Sasha. Sasha was a big hit,” said Turner.

Turner’s book even lists the most popular names by state. The most popular boy name in South Dakota last year was Oliver. The most popular girl name: Harper.

Turner’s book can be found at Barnes & Noble and Tiny Toes Showroom in Sioux Falls. It’s also available online for $9.99.