Fogg Is Summit Player Of Week

Fogg Is Summit Player Of Week

ELMHURST, Ill.–South Dakota senior center Abigail Fogg has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Feb. 19 as announced by the league office Monday.

It marks the first award of Fogg’s career. Fogg led the Coyotes to a pair of home victories with a career-high 27 points followed by her second career double-double. The Coyotes finished the regular season with a 12-1 home record.

Fogg made six threes in the first half on her way to a new career high 27 points against Oral Roberts. One of her threes came at the first-quarter horn to tie the game for the Coyotes in spite of the Golden Eagles’ 77 percent shooting. She was 10-of-16 from the field with seven rebounds and three assists. Fogg followed that game with her second career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Omaha. She was one of six players to score in double-digits for a well-balanced offense.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Fogg averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the week while shooting at a 63.6 percent clip from the field. She also shot 50 percent from 3-point range and made 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) free throws.

The Coyotes face IUPUI at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday in Indianapolis, Ind.