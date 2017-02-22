Heavy Snow Likely Thursday & Friday for the Sioux Empire

After Record-Breaking Temperatures on Tuesday, We Now Prepare for a Winter Storm

We have been treated to an extremely warm month of February across the Northern Plains and Midwest. In fact, this is the third warmest 21-day start to the month of February in Sioux Falls’ history. Places like Huron, Mitchell, Watertown and Sioux Falls haven’t even received any measurable snow in the entire month, and for those that have it has been mostly under an inch. Some cities of South Dakota even broke 40 year old high temperature records this afternoon as we reached the 70s! However, all of that is about to change in less than 48 hours

The National Weather Service has already issued Winter Storm Watches for counties to the south of I-90 in South Dakota which are in effect Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. This watch includes the cities of Sioux Falls, Brookings, Madison, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Vermillion, Winner and Worthington.

The snow will likely start early in the day on Thursday, but the heaviest will be later in the afternoon on Thursday and overnight into Friday. The timing has looked fairly consistent, but the temperatures are something we will have to look out for. If we are a hair warmer, things might actually start off as rain rather than snow which will make forecasting the totals tricky. Here’s an hour-by-hour breakdown of how the snow storm might move in.

This is likely to change as we get closer to Thursday, but here’s an early idea on snow potential with this storm. At this point it looks as though the heaviest snowfall will likely fall in southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska as well as southern Minnesota. The greatest snow totals will likely be between 8-12”, but will taper off quickly as you get to the north.

Again, this is the current forecast for this storm, and it will likely change over the next couple of days, in fact it’s most likely that it will change several times. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated on the very latest here at KDLT. Make sure you “LIKE” our Facebook page (HERE) and “FOLLOW” us on Twitter (HERE) to stay up to date with the latest information.

I know most of us don’t want to to bear with the idea of more snow after all this warmth, but hey we still are in February… Just remember, the first day of spring is less than a month away!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxSpinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner