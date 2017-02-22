House Panel Tables Abortion Bill

PIERRE (AP) – A House panel has tabled a bill that would have banned a type of second-trimester abortion in the state.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 7-6 to shelve the bill, which had an amendment pending that would have changed it substantially.

As introduced, the measure would have banned a procedure known medically as dilation and extraction, though the bill called it “dismemberment abortion.” It would have made performing them a felony except in medical emergencies.

Bill sponsor Rep. Isaac Latterell, a Republican, says he’s looking at taking the issue to a vote of the people.

Latterell’s amendment would have completely rewritten the bill. It would have instead required an abortion facility or doctor performing an abortion to report annually how they comply with the informed consent provisions in South Dakota law.