Minnesota Sunday Liquor Sales Up For Debate

Bill Looking To Undo Ban Passes House, Heads To Senate Next

On Monday, lawmakers in the Minnesota House voted to get rid of the state’s ban on Sunday liquor sales.

It goes to a Senate committee Wednesday.

The restriction has been in place for 159 years since Minnesota became a state in 1858.

Marshall Resident and Extra Innings at the Varsity Pub Owner Mike Sweetman supports the move to eliminate the ban.

“I’m a fan of people being able to have the choice to whether they want to sell or don’t sell on Sundays,” said Sweetman.

For liquor stores, however, it isn’t a decision they’d celebrate.

Tall Grass Liquor in Marshall Manager Scott VanMoer said instead of seeing any kind of increase in sales, they see the same amount of sales being spread an extra day.

“It’s going to make my Monday’s slower and my Saturday’s a little slower because I don’t have to rush in here Saturday afternoon because you can go get it Sunday. I just lost that sale on Saturday and got it Sunday,” said VanMoer.

VanMoer also said with an extra open day means more labor costs to pay employees.

He said his concern is an extra day open creates more overhead.

“I think what is going to happen is there are probably a lot of businesses that will maybe try it and if after six months they notice this is not helping us and our labor costs have went up, then they’ll go back to their old routine and be closed on Sunday,” said VanMoer.

Liquor stores like Tall Grass in are municipally owned.

If the ban is eliminated, VanMoer said the decision would end up being the city’s decision to open the store on Sunday.

The bill to eliminate the ban still has to get past the state senate.

If it does, Governor Mark Dayton says he will sign it.