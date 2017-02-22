Morning Commute Impacted By Overnight Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning vehicle crash.

Police were called to the area of West 22nd St. and South Western Ave. at around 4:00 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but early morning commuters are encouraged to take alternative roads to avoid the area.

Officers have blocked off South Western Ave. starting at 22nd Street through 26th Street.

