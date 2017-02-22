Panel Advances Plan To Create Government Watchdog Board

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A House panel has endorsed creating a government watchdog board that would be able to investigate statewide officeholders and executive branch employees.

The State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send the measure to the full chamber. The State Government Accountability Board would review and investigate allegations ranging from bribery to theft of public funds.

Sponsor Rep. Karen Soli, a Democrat, says the bill would help preserve the integrity of South Dakota government. The governor and attorney general support it.

Under the bill, if the board believes a crime has been committed, the matter would be referred to the Division of Criminal Investigation. In other cases, the panel would have options including issuing reprimands or making recommendations to the governor.

Lawmakers recently repealed a voter-imposed government ethics overhaul that included an ethics commission.