Pierre Is Favorite To Win State

Strong youth program makes big difference for Governors
Mark Ovenden
The Pierre wrestlers come to Sioux Falls as the favorites to make it 3 straight State “A” titles and 4 out of 5. With 3 defending champs returning and several others who made championship matches, Shawn Lewis’ team will be tough to beat. But teams like Aberdeen and Sturgis could make a solid run at the defending champs. As for Sioux Falls, it’s been since 1972 since a state title was won by Washington. New Roosevelt coach Kyle Svendsen thinks it’s great youth programs that are making the difference,

