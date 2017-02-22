Pierre Is Favorite To Win State

Strong youth program makes big difference for Governors

The Pierre wrestlers come to Sioux Falls as the favorites to make it 3 straight State “A” titles and 4 out of 5. With 3 defending champs returning and several others who made championship matches, Shawn Lewis’ team will be tough to beat. But teams like Aberdeen and Sturgis could make a solid run at the defending champs. As for Sioux Falls, it’s been since 1972 since a state title was won by Washington. New Roosevelt coach Kyle Svendsen thinks it’s great youth programs that are making the difference,