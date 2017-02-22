Scooping Up Yumminess at Stensland Family Farms

There’s never a shortage of yummy ice cream at Stensland Family Farms! They always have between 24-28 flavors available, which they make from scratch from the cows at their family farm just outside Larchwood, Iowa.

Ahtra Elnashar stopped by to learn their “scooping technique” and try some flavors out. Watch the video above to see how she did and get a peek at some of their latest flavors!

Stensland Family Farms also offers cheese curds, ground beef and four types of milk, all of which are made fresh at their farm in Iowa. They have a store in Sioux Falls on 41st Street as well as one at their Larchwood farm, where they also offer tours.

For more information about Stensland products and their hours, click here.