Scoreboard Tuesday, February 21st
NHL
Chicago 5, Wild 3
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alliance, Neb. 63, Hot Springs 48
Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 44
Custer 64, Hill City 61
Faulkton 78, Edmunds Central 52
Harrisburg 42, Watertown 35
Huron 65, Pierre 56
Marshall, Minn. 80, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49
Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Washington 57
St. Thomas More 67, Belle Fourche 36
Sturgis Brown 75, Douglas 62
Yankton 66, Mitchell 40
Iowa Post Season
Class 1-A
District 2
Boyden Hull 61, South O’Brien Paulina 42
George/Little Rock 75, Harris-Lake Park 63
Class 2-A
District 1
Sioux Center 70, Unity Christian 51
District 2
Western Christian 59, West Lyon 58
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 46, Brookings 36
Harrisburg 36, Watertown 27
Pierre 51, Huron 37
Rapid City Central 53, Rapid City Stevens 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Marshall, Minn. 40
Sioux Falls Washington 72, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, 3OT
Yankton 29, Mitchell 27
Region 1A
First Round
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27
Milbank Area 54, Britton-Hecla 24
Sisseton 52, Groton Area 49
Region 2A
First Round
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Deuel 68, Redfield/Doland 59, OT
Region 3A
First Round
Flandreau 75, Flandreau Indian 39
Madison 44, Garretson 20
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Baltic 37
Region 4A
First Round
Dakota Valley 57, Beresford 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Tea Area 27
Vermillion 56, Canton 29
Region 5A
First Round
Parkston 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, 4OT
Tri-Valley 47, Wagner 42
West Central 61, Bon Homme 21
Region 6A
First Round
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44, Mobridge-Pollock 42, OT
Crow Creek 67, Stanley County 35
Miller 57, Chamberlain 47
Region 7A
First Round
St. Francis Indian 58, Pine Ridge 57
Todd County 103, Bennett County 14
Winner 51, Red Cloud 48
District 1B
Semifinal
Florence/Henry 53, Waubay/Summit 45
Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 45
District 2B
Semifinals
Leola/Frederick 51, Northwestern 34
Warner 62, Langford 28
District 3B
Semifinal
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Potter County 36
Ipswich 52, Faulkton 50, OT
District 4B
Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 74, Lower Brule 54
Sully Buttes 69, Highmore-Harrold 27
District 5B
First Round
Castlewood 68, Arlington 21
Lake Preston 54, Estelline 45
District 6B
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, James Valley Christian 19
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 50, 2OT
District 7B
First Round
Chester 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 36
District 8B
First Round
Canistota 37, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Howard 63, Mitchell Christian 17
District 9B
Semifinal
Freeman 53, Menno 20
Parker 49, Scotland 37
District 10B
Semifinal
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 34
Irene-Wakonda 59, Viborg-Hurley 38
District 11B
Semifinal
Platte-Geddes 52, Kimball/White Lake 45
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 30
District 12B
Semifinal
Avon 54, Gregory 28
Burke/South Central 62, Marty Indian 28
District 14B
Semifinal
New Underwood 42, Oelrichs 30
Philip 47, Wall 26
District 15B
Semifinal
McIntosh 36, Lemmon 33
Timber Lake 53, Dupree 27