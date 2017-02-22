Scoreboard Tuesday, February 21st

Scoreboard Tuesday, February 21st
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Scoreboard Tuesday, February 21st

NHL

Chicago 5, Wild 3

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Alliance, Neb. 63, Hot Springs 48

Brookings 55, Aberdeen Central 44

Custer 64, Hill City 61

Faulkton 78, Edmunds Central 52

Harrisburg 42, Watertown 35

Huron 65, Pierre 56

Marshall, Minn. 80, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49

Rapid City Christian 67, Lead-Deadwood 49

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, South Sioux City, Neb. 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Washington 57

St. Thomas More 67, Belle Fourche 36

Sturgis Brown 75, Douglas 62

Yankton 66, Mitchell 40

Iowa Post Season

Class 1-A

District 2

Boyden Hull 61, South O’Brien Paulina 42

George/Little Rock 75, Harris-Lake Park 63

Class 2-A

District 1

Sioux Center 70, Unity Christian 51

District 2

Western Christian 59, West Lyon 58

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 46, Brookings 36

Harrisburg 36, Watertown 27

Pierre 51, Huron 37

Rapid City Central 53, Rapid City Stevens 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Marshall, Minn. 40

Sioux Falls Washington 72, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 70, 3OT

Yankton 29, Mitchell 27

Region 1A
First Round
Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 27

Milbank Area 54, Britton-Hecla 24

Sisseton 52, Groton Area 49

Region 2A
First Round
Clark/Willow Lake 50, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Deuel 68, Redfield/Doland 59, OT

Region 3A
First Round
Flandreau 75, Flandreau Indian 39

Madison 44, Garretson 20

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Baltic 37

Region 4A
First Round
Dakota Valley 57, Beresford 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 38, Tea Area 27

Vermillion 56, Canton 29

Region 5A
First Round
Parkston 52, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, 4OT

Tri-Valley 47, Wagner 42

West Central 61, Bon Homme 21

Region 6A
First Round
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44, Mobridge-Pollock 42, OT

Crow Creek 67, Stanley County 35

Miller 57, Chamberlain 47

Region 7A
First Round
St. Francis Indian 58, Pine Ridge 57

Todd County 103, Bennett County 14

Winner 51, Red Cloud 48

District 1B
Semifinal
Florence/Henry 53, Waubay/Summit 45

Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 45

District 2B
Semifinals
Leola/Frederick 51, Northwestern 34

Warner 62, Langford 28

District 3B
Semifinal
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Potter County 36

Ipswich 52, Faulkton 50, OT

District 4B
Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 74, Lower Brule 54

Sully Buttes 69, Highmore-Harrold 27

District 5B
First Round
Castlewood 68, Arlington 21

Lake Preston 54, Estelline 45

District 6B
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63, James Valley Christian 19

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Wessington Springs 50, 2OT

District 7B
First Round
Chester 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 36

District 8B
First Round
Canistota 37, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Howard 63, Mitchell Christian 17

District 9B
Semifinal
Freeman 53, Menno 20

Parker 49, Scotland 37

District 10B
Semifinal
Gayville-Volin 36, Alcester-Hudson 34

Irene-Wakonda 59, Viborg-Hurley 38

District 11B
Semifinal
Platte-Geddes 52, Kimball/White Lake 45

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 30

District 12B
Semifinal
Avon 54, Gregory 28

Burke/South Central 62, Marty Indian 28

District 14B
Semifinal
New Underwood 42, Oelrichs 30

Philip 47, Wall 26

District 15B
Semifinal
McIntosh 36, Lemmon 33

Timber Lake 53, Dupree 27

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Tuesday, January 31st
Tuesday, January 3rd Scoreboard
Friday, January 20th Scoreboard
Saturday, December 10th Scoreboard

You Might Also Like