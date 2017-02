Sioux Empire Home Show attracts customers and dreamers alike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The Sioux Empire Home Show takes over the Sioux Falls Convention Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday February 24 through 26. Whether you’re searching for the latest home trends to remodel your house or just dreaming of the future, the Home Show is the place to go!

For more information about the Sioux Empire Home Show, click here.