South Dakota House Approves Limits On Out-Of-State Donations

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that aims to restrict the flow of out-of-state money into South Dakota ballot question campaigns has passed through the state House.

Members voted 50-18 Wednesday to send the bill to the Senate. It would limit ballot question campaigns to $100,000 in out-of-state contributions per general election cycle.

Sponsor Rep. Spencer Gosch, a Republican, says the ballot measure system should work for the people of South Dakota, not out-of-state activists. Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office has testified in favor of the bill.

Democratic Rep. Spencer Hawley, an opponent, says he’s concerned it would lead to a costly court challenge.

Since Election Day, Republicans have frequently complained about out-of-state interests experimenting with South Dakota’s laws and constitution. Out-of-state donors pumped millions of dollars into ballot measure campaigns last year.