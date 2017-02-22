State Prison Officials Searching For Inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota prison officials are looking for an inmate who didn’t return to his assigned work center after he was allowed to temporarily leave for a job.

The state Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Salathiel Pointer has been placed on escape status. He was supposed to return to the Sioux Falls Community Work Center at the state prison late Tuesday afternoon following a job furlough, but he didn’t show up.

Pointer is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’1’’ and weighs about 210 pounds. He’s serving a ten-year sentence for grand theft in Minnehaha County.

Anyone who sees Pointer or knows where he is should contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials say failure to return following an assignment is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.