Stephanie Herseth Sandlin To Be Augustana’s 24th President

SIOUX FALLS – Augustana University will introduce former congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin as its 24th president at 10 a.m. tomorrow in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre.

The appointment, made by the Augustana Board of Trustees following an extensive national search, marks the first time in Augustana’s 157-year history that a woman will serve as president.

Herseth Sandlin is currently serving as general counsel and vice president of corporate development for Raven Industries in Sioux Falls. She served as South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative from 2004-11. When elected in 2004, she was the first woman from South Dakota to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the youngest woman serving in the House during that time.

Herseth Sandlin will assume office this summer and will succeed President Rob Oliver, who announced his plans to retire last fall after more than 25 years of service to Augustana.