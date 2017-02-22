Sterling eMarketing – Marketing Data Analyst

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

This role is to accurately gather and document requirements necessary to plan, design, develop and launch efficient business, financial, and operational campaigns in support of core organizational functions and business processes. This includes gathering information from multiple sources for analyzing data and understanding the client needs while translating into solutions that provide the client with value-added benefits.

Sterling eMarketing is a fast-paced corporate team. This position is an addition to the Marketing and Sales team that will be a key player on a team made up of other marketing and sales professionals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

–Identify and establish parameters using internal software and data from internal sources

–Develop marketing campaigns for clients aimed at retaining current customers and attracting new customers

–Devise a monthly and quarterly plan for financial allocation based on specific client needs

–Review and analyze the effectiveness and efficiency of existing marketing plans

–Conduct market research on new and existing client locations

–Create business documentation for all clients with charting and diagrams to include current and future projection of sales

–Engage as a team player coming up with effective ways to communication and set deadlines for information required for strategic plans/proposals

–Report and analyze client sales and ROI based on our client’s database

–Analyze the effectiveness of campaigns and promotions by utilizing data mining

–Make recommendations on campaigns to continuously improve response rates

–Create, monitor and distribute reports to Account Executives on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis

–Track and manage budgets, co-op spends and media placement for both digital and traditional

–Perform other data analysis and reporting outside of day-to-day responsibilities as assigned by Account Executives

–Communication effectively with co-workers and present to clients (as needed)

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance, as well as 401K with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

To learn more about Sterling eMarketing, visit our website at www.sterlingemarketing.com

Requirements:

–BA/BS in sales, marketing, business, statistics, economics or related field

–5+ years job related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience

–Expert level use of MS Excel (macros, functions, formulas, pivot tables, etc.)

–Experience in working with databases for sales and marketing campaigns

–Ability to multi-task, prioritize and handle a stressful workload

–Organization and ability to effectively communicate is a must

–Self-starter/motivator is essential

–Demonstrate analytical skills, ability to identify problems, trends and solutions

–Ability to set goals and deadlines and follow through

Contact Information:

To apply, submit cover letter & resume to hr@sterlingemarketing.com