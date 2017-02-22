Woman Charged In Reservation Death Accepts A Plea Deal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)– A woman charged with killing a woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota has agreed to plead guilty to murder charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Elizabeth Ann LeBeau has signed an agreement with prosecutors that allows her to plead guilty to second-degree murder. She had been charged with first-degree murder.

The Rapid City Journal reports LeBeau’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Fred Quiver, is also charged in Bluebird’s death.

LeBeau is accused of strangling 24-year-old Emily Bluebird in January 2016. Bluebird’s body was found several weeks after she died following a search by volunteers. Bluebird was the mother of two girls, who were ages 5 and 6 when she died.

