Yankton Lawyer Running For State Attorney General

The first candidate for South Dakota Attorney General steps forward.

Yankton attorney Jason Ravnsborg said Tuesday night that he plans to run for the position that will be vacated by Marty Jackley.

Ravnsborg made the announcement at the Hughes County Lincoln Day Dinner in Pierre. He joked that it was “the worst kept secret in South Dakota.” Ravnsborg ran for South Dakota’s U.S. Senate seat in 2014. He was one of five Republican candidates in the primaries, including now-Senator Mike Rounds.