4th Grader Competes In “Doodle For Google”

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls 4th grader is one of 53 winners across the nation in this year’s “Doodle for Google” competition.

Bria Shay Neff’s doodle is called “Wild and Free” and depicts all animals living in peace. She could soon have her work of art on google’s site but she needs your help.

You can go to the doodle4google.com to vote for Bria’s design. Voting is open through March 5th.

The national winner will get a $30,000 scholarship and have his or her artwork live on the Google homepage on March 31st.