App Of The Week: NoNotes

Sam asked – How do I record calls on my smartphone?

Recording calls on your iPhone or Android device is easy with NoNotes App. With a few simple taps you can save important discussion.

To record, tap “Record my call” and enter the phone number. Follow the prompts. When the call ends an email with a link to the audio file is sent to you. You can record outgoing and incoming calls transcription services are available, too.

Common uses for recording calls include, saving family history conversations, interviews, or preserving discussions with service providers. Check local laws for disclosing the recording.

NoNotes users receive 20 minutes of free recording each month.

I’m Francie Black, for more great apps visit techtangotoday.com