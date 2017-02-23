Coyote Women Lose At IUPUI, Fall Out Of First In Summit

USD Women dominated at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Four Jaguars scored in double-figures as IUPUI defeated South Dakota 63-42 inside the Jungle on Wednesday evening.

Both IUPUI (21-7, 11-4) and South Dakota (22-6, 11-4) remain in the hunt for a share of the regular season title. A Coyote win over Western Illinois (22-6, 12-3) on Saturday could create a four-way tie with South Dakota State (20-7, 11-4) for the regular season title.

Senior center Abigail Fogg was the only Coyote to reach double figures with 13 points. It was the first time this season only one player was in double-digits. Fogg was 5-of-9 from the field while also grabbing six boards. Junior center Kate Liveringhouse was just shy of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.

IUPUI forward Jenna Gunn paced the Jaguars with 15 points. Center Mikale Rogers, guard Danielle Lawrence and guard Kelsi Byrd added 11 points each. Alex Brown came off the bench to lead the Jaguars on the boards with nine rebounds.

South Dakota shot a season-low 32.6 percent (15-46) from the field and committed 20 turnovers.

IUPUI scored 19 points off-turnovers in the game with 11 coming in the first 10 minutes. The Jaguars jumped out to an 8-point lead by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 15 by midway through the second quarter. South Dakota closed the gap back up to nine at the half on a 9-0 run.

The Jaguars kicked off an 18-2 run midway through the third quarter with seven points a piece from Rogers and Gunn. The Coyotes made one field goal and committed five turnovers in the span that put the Jaguars up 19 points with less than 10 minutes to play. IUPUI held onto the difference through the remainder of the game.

The Coyotes travel to Macomb, Ill., to face Western Illinois at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.