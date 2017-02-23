Daugaard Signs Bill To Create Tech School Oversight Board

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed into law a measure setting up a new board to oversee South Dakota’s four technical institutes.

The Republican governor on Thursday signed the bill, which creates the South Dakota Board of Technical Education.

Daugaard says the institutes play an “invaluable role” in workforce development. He says the measure establishes a system that benefits industry and the tech schools.

The nine-member board is appointed by the governor.

The law comes after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that in part specified the tech schools would be governed in a manner to be set by the state Legislature.