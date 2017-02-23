Defense Keys USF’s Win In Playoffs

USF women advance in NSIC post season tournament after beating St. Cloud

SIOUX FALLS – With strong performances from their two seniors and a stout defensive effort, University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball defeated St. Cloud State, 65-51, in the first round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night. The Cougars (20-7) advance to the quarterfinals where they will face top-seeded MSU Moorhead on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Sam Knecht and Madi Robson were both stellar for the Cougars and freshman forward Andi Mataloni provided some much needed firepower off the bench for the Cougars to hold off SCSU (11-16) in the tournament opener. Knecht registered her 11th double-double of the season, posting 14 points with 13 rebounds and Robson nearly equaled her teammate’s effort with 15 points and nine assists to bring her USF record total to 169 on the season. Proving to be the sharpshooter she is, Mataloni was 5-for-8 from behind the arc, scoring 15 points and keying USF’s second-half run that distanced them from the Huskies.

On the defensive end, USF limited St. Cloud State to a 31.3 percent effort from the field and a 7.7 percent mark from behind the arc. The Cougars forced 10 turnovers and turned those into nine points. Also coming off the bench, Brooke Smith scored 11 points but her defense also helped neutralize SCSU’s high-scoring duo of Betsy McDonald and Chelsea Nooker, who scored 17 and eight, respectively, on Wednesday night after they came into the game averaging a combined 33 per game.