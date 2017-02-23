DWU Sweep In GPAC Playoffs

Tiger men and women both win at Corn Palace in GPAC playoffs

Men’s Recap

MITCHELL, S.D. – Third time was a charm for the No. 14 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team.

With 13:27 to play in regulation, the Tigers (23-8, 13-5 GPAC) stormed to a 10-point lead and never looked back as they topped Concordia University 98-90 on Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

Despite being down for much of the first half, hot shooting from freshman Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) and Vandeberg kept the Tigers within reach of Concordia (21-10, 10-8 GPAC), who had beaten DWU in the previous two meetings.

“I thought we made a lot of big shots, and Tate Martin (Mitchell, S.D.) made some, but Ty and Trae really stepped up and made some big time plays for us,” Head Coach Matt Wilber said.

Coming out of the gates in the second half, Martin put the Tigers within one after a made 3-pointer. Shortly after, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run that sparked some momentum into the Tiger offense. Three-point shots were key for DWU as it went on to shoot 7-of-11 from beyond the arc in the second half, thanks to Hoglund and Vandeberg who combined for 4-of-7 from 3-point land. Ultimately, the Tigers shot 63 percent from the field in the final stanza.

The Tigers were able to close out the Bulldogs in front of a nearly sold-out Corn Palace crowd after back-to-back 3-pointers from Martin and Hoglund.

“It’s tough to get tired when you are playing in front of a crowd like this, the energy transfers to us well and it’s a lot of fun playing for these guys,” Hoglund said.

Hoglund netted a new career-high 37 points, while grabbing seven boards. Vandeberg chipped in 24 points and seven rebounds, while Jason Spicer (Sioux Falls, S.D.) added 17 points, seven boards and five assists. Martin rounded out the Tiger scoring with 12 points and seven assists.

The Tigers shot 57 percent from the field, 53 percent from beyond the arc and 70 percent from the charity stripe.

DWU moves on to the GPAC semifinals, taking on Northwestern College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.

Women’s Recap

MITCHELL, S.D. – The No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team opened up the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament, controlling the game from tip-off and never looked back as they defeated Briar Cliff University, 94-60 Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

Senior Erica Herrold (Dimock, S.D.) started the scoring for the Tigers (25-5, 15-5 GPAC) with a layup just over a minute into the game. With 3:28 remaining in the opening quarter, DWU scored 12 unanswered points following back-to-back 3-pointers by Amber Bray (Anoka, Minn.) and Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.). The scoring did not stop there for the Tigers as they reeled off 23 points in the second quarter and took a 49-24 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw much of the same as Chesney Nagel (Springfield, S.D.) and Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) opened up the scoring with six-straight points capped off by an Ashley Bray 3-pointer. DWU scored 28 points and shot 67 percent from the field in the third quarter.

During the final stanza the Tigers grew their lead to as much as 39 points while every player saw the court for DWU. The Tigers shot 38-of-63 for 60 percent from the field, 6-of-15 for 40 percent from deep and 12-of-18 for 67 percent from the charity stripe in the contest. DWU outrebounded the Chargers (14-17, 8-12 GPAC) 40-15 and scored 56 points in the paint to Briar Cliff’s 30.

Ashley Bray led all scorers with 21 points and six rebounds. Kristin Sabers (Mitchell, S.D.) came off the bench to tally 15 points while Osthus registered 11 points, seven boards and six assists. Herrold recorded 10 points and Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) added eight points.

The Tigers are back in action in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament as they host Doane College at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.