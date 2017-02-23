House Wants Industrial Hemp For South Dakota

Adel Toay
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – House lawmakers have endorsed allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

The chamber voted 51-16 Thursday to send the measure to the Senate. Supporter Rep. Elizabeth May, a Republican, says lawmakers need to give South Dakota’s agriculture community the opportunity to grow industrial hemp.

The bill would allow people to apply to the state Department of Agriculture for a license to grow industrial hemp if they pass background checks.  The 2014 Farm Bill allowed states to develop hemp pilot projects.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard opposes it. A similar proposal failed last legislative session after it passed through the House.

Related Post

New ‘Gold Card’ Permit May Make Gun Sh...
Be Smart And Safe With AAA’s Tipsy Tow
State Lawmakers To Consider Bill On Confidential S...
Escaped State Inmate Back In Custody

You Might Also Like