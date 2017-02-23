House Wants Industrial Hemp For South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – House lawmakers have endorsed allowing the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota.

The chamber voted 51-16 Thursday to send the measure to the Senate. Supporter Rep. Elizabeth May, a Republican, says lawmakers need to give South Dakota’s agriculture community the opportunity to grow industrial hemp.

The bill would allow people to apply to the state Department of Agriculture for a license to grow industrial hemp if they pass background checks. The 2014 Farm Bill allowed states to develop hemp pilot projects.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard opposes it. A similar proposal failed last legislative session after it passed through the House.